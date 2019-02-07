Growing coffee in Miami is easy. Getting it caffeinated — now that’s the hard part.

As many homeowners move to living smaller in tiny houses, accessory dwelling units and mobile homes, the sleeper sofa has taken on new importance regarding space-saving needs. From modular sofas that come equipped with pop-up storage to sleek click-into-place daybeds, today's designs can be pushed, pulled and opened like a book. And they look good, too. We have compiled a list of 11 of the latest designs to hit the market. Prices were checked prior to publication but may fluctuate depending on individual retailers.