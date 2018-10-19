Wireless speakers recalled for catching fire. The company that sold them is in bankruptcy

Brookstone’s problems, which include being in Chapter 11 bankruptcy, didn’t get any better Friday with the recall of about 164,000 Big Blue Party wireless speakers.
They can ignite a party — literally.
The exact problem, as stated in the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall notice: “The lithium ion batteries in the wireless speakers can overheat and catch fire, posing a fire hazard.”
And the notice says this has happened at least 12 times, “resulting in five reports of property damage totaling about $2,000.”
The models recalled have SKU Nos. 849504 (graphite color), 318417 (360 with Chromecast) or 952645 (light gray) on the speaker underside. The $200 speakers, made for Brookstone by Plastoform Industries of China, were sold from December 2013 through this August via a variety of shopping outlets, brick-and-mortar, online and even TV (Home Shopping Network).
Customers should stop using the speakers. Brookstone’s bankruptcy state means no replacement and getting a refund involves going through the bankruptcy courts. Call the company at 1-866-576-7337 or go to this page to start the process toward getting a refund.
Comments