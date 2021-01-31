Opa-locka community members, residents and chickens join together to clean up Magnolia Park

Volunteer Ashlee Thomas, 37, participates in a Community Cleanup at Magnolia Park in Opa-locka, Florida on Saturday, January 30, 2021. Miami-Dade County Commission Vice Chairman Oliver G. Gilbert, III, and Opa-locka Vice Mayor Veronica Williams hosted the event. mocner@miamiherald.com

City of Opa-locka community members and residents grabbed a bag and helped clean up Magnolia Park on Saturday.

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Miami-Dade County Commission Vice Chairman Oliver G. Gilbert III and Opa-locka Vice Mayor Veronica Williams hosted the clean-up at Magnolia Park, 2123 Ali Baba Ave.

Carla Camps, 40, left, and Sherra Durham-Camp, 51, participate in a Community Cleanup at Magnolia Park in Opa-locka, Florida on Saturday, January 30, 2021. Miami-Dade County Commission Vice Chairman Oliver G. Gilbert, III, and Opa-locka Vice Mayor Veronica Williams hosted the event. MATIAS J. OCNER mocner@miamiherald.com

Apart from residents, members from the Overtown Optimist Club, Opa-locka Parks and Recreations and Miami-Dade County Department of Solid Waste Management joined in on the cleaning. Some chickens also came along to help.