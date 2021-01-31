Helping People

Opa-locka community members, residents and chickens join together to clean up Magnolia Park

Volunteer Ashlee Thomas, 37, participates in a Community Cleanup at Magnolia Park in Opa-locka, Florida on Saturday, January 30, 2021. Miami-Dade County Commission Vice Chairman Oliver G. Gilbert, III, and Opa-locka Vice Mayor Veronica Williams hosted the event. MATIAS J. OCNER mocner@miamiherald.com

City of Opa-locka community members and residents grabbed a bag and helped clean up Magnolia Park on Saturday.

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Miami-Dade County Commission Vice Chairman Oliver G. Gilbert III and Opa-locka Vice Mayor Veronica Williams hosted the clean-up at Magnolia Park, 2123 Ali Baba Ave.

Apart from residents, members from the Overtown Optimist Club, Opa-locka Parks and Recreations and Miami-Dade County Department of Solid Waste Management joined in on the cleaning. Some chickens also came along to help.

Devoun Cetoute
Miami Herald Real Time Reporter Devoun Cetoute covers breaking news, Florida theme parks and general assignment. He attends the University of Florida and grew up in Miami. Theme parks are on his mind in and out of the office.
