Basketball great ‘Magic’ Johnson handing out 500 free turkeys in Broward

With Thanksgiving days away plump turkeys are flying off the shelves.

NBA Hall of Famer Earvin “Magic” Johnson has come to town to make sure families can get their hands on the holiday’s signature bird.

At 4 p.m. Friday, Johnson is joining Simply Healthcare and the city of Lauderdale Lakes to host a Pop Up Pantry event at Vincent Torres Memorial Park, at 4331 NW 36th St.

At the event, 500 turkeys will be handed out. It will also include a kid’s zone, cooking demonstration and health information.

The event is free and open to all local residents.

A similar event was held in Tampa on Thursday.