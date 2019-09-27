Superhero bus driver helps save a life for the third time in her career

Miami-Dade County Department of Transportation and Public Works

This South Florida superhero doesn’t wear a cape or tights. She wears a Miami-Dade Transit uniform and drives a bus.

Laronda Marshall’s quick actions Thursday saved the life of one of her passenger’s life, said her bosses at the county’s Department of Transportation and Public Works.

Marshall was driving a Route 77 bus near Northwest 103 Street and Seventh Avenue when a passenger told her that a man looked ill as he slumped over in his seat.

She immediately pulled over, called bus operations for help and rushed to try to wake him up. He still wasn’t responding, the county said.

With the help of other passengers, Marshall laid the passenger on the bus floor and began chest compressions. She didn’t stop until police and paramedics arrived.

The man survived, and paramedics said it could have been worse if Marshall didn’t jump in.

“The paramedics told me that if I hadn’t immediately jumped in, he would have passed away by the end of the line,” Marshall said.

Being called a hero is new for Marshall. This was the third time she has come to the aid of someone since first started operating county buses in 2011.

In November 2017, Marshall spotted a pedestrian lying in the road after being struck by a car. She parked her bus in a way to protect the man from further injury and then stayed to comfort him until help arrived.

A month later, Marshall saw a little girl alone in the middle of the street. She quickly guided the child to safety inside her bus.

“Operator Marshall is an exemplary employee who goes above and beyond her duties,” said Alice N. Bravo, director of the transit department. “We are extremely proud of Operator Marshall and are grateful for her professionalism, heroism and her willingness to serve others — even in challenging situations.”

Marshall used to be a certified nursing assistant and said she is grateful she was given an opportunity to use her past skills to save lives.

“I have a love for people, and my instinct is to jump in and help,” Marshall said. “I really feel everybody should learn CPR because it could save a life, especially in transit.”