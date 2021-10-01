Key things to know before you undergo nose surgery — including what to ask your surgeon

If you are thinking of having a rhinoplasty, or nose surgery, ask the surgeon if she or he can provide you with an image of what your new nose would look like. AP

Q. I am in the process of going through gender transformation. I have already started my hormones and plan to have surgery further along. I have a masculine nose, but my face has petite features. Is it possible to do a rhinoplasty and make my nose fit my more delicate features?

A. I have had many patients who request this procedure. I recently operated on a patient whose father told me how beautiful his daughter was!

The key to having a successful surgery is to communicate with your surgeon. It is important that you discuss why you want the surgery, how you want the results to turn out and, if possible, bring photos of how you would like to look.

When it comes to rhinoplasty, I strongly recommend that you see a facial plastic or plastic surgeon who can provide you with an image of what your new nose is likely to look like post-op, something that I do.

What I have found is that patients want more than they actually say they want. By showing a patient what the new nose would look like, the patient can “test drive“ his or her nose before the surgery.

When it comes to gender transformation surgery (even if it’s facial surgery), it is important to undergo counseling and that your surgeon be in contact with your counselor so you get the appropriate surgery.

Typically, patients who are undergoing gender transformation surgery and moving toward a female version of themselves want their nose to have a more feminine aspect. More times than not, this means an open rhinoplasty.

The open rhinoplasty technique is where an incision is made just under the tip. This approach allows for more significant tip work that can decrease projection, elevate the tip and make the nose smaller.

Osteotomies ( breaking of the bones) will reduce the width of the nose and make for a more petite and feminine aspect.

The key to arriving at a happy ending is to communicate with your surgeon and let him or her understand what you’re going through and what your endpoint is. By doing this, you will likely be satisfied with your results.

Dr. Carlos Wolf is a partner in Miami Plastic Surgery and is board certified. Email questions to him at Cwolf@miamiplasticsurgery.com.