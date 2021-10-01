If you are a wrestler or play football, rib injuries are common. Here’s how to treat them

Penn State grad David Taylor beat Iran’s Hassan Yazdanicharat 4-3 for Olympic gold in men’s freestyle wrestling on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2021, in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Rib injuries are very common in wrestling and football. Photo provided

Q. I am an 18-year-old wrestler who landed on my ribs during a match last week. I had severe pain and had to forfeit the match. I went to the emergency room and X-rays revealed no fracture. I am still really sore and wonder how long until I feel better. How long does this injury take to heal completely and when can I return to wrestling?

A. Rib injuries are very common in football and wrestling.

Rib fractures, or contusions, are painful due to the muscles that tighten up and spasm along the course of the ribs. Also, the ribs are highly innervated by nerves that can be also associated with severe pain.

Sometimes, a fracture may be present but not seen on the original X-rays. When a fracture is suspected, a physician may order a CT scan or MRI to help establish an accurate diagnosis.

It is important not to return to play too soon even with a rib fracture in good alignment as a rib fracture that comes out of place can be very dangerous and could injure the lung or spleen. Rib injuries usually take a couple weeks to feel comfortable and rib fractures take at least four weeks to heal.

The treatment of rib injuries is symptomatic with rest and medications for spasm and pain if needed. I recommend you see an orthopedic surgeon to help establish the correct diagnosis and an accurate timetable for your return to action.

Dr. Harlan Selesnick is team physician of the Miami Heat and director of Miami Sports Medicine Fellowship, Doctors Hospital. Send your questions to HarlanS@baptisthealth.net