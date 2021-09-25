Your eye primer might be aging you. Do this instead

You don’t need an eye primer to protect the delicate skin under your eyes. In fact, a primer can clog the pores under your eye.

You may have been told that an eye primer is a must to cover up fine lines and prevent your eye makeup from caking around your eyes.

Not only do you not need an eye primer, using one could make skin problems in the delicate eye area worse.

Eye primers tend to clog pores, which can lead to milia — those tiny white bumps that often form under your eyes or around your nose. Primers often also settle into lines and creases, making their appearance more noticeable.

Follow these three vital eye-area prep steps instead of reaching for a primer.

Cleanse your skin, first

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Always start with clean skin that is free of old makeup, dirt and oil before applying skincare products or cosmetics. Use the right type of cleanser for your skin type. For dry skin, use a non-foaming moisturizing cleanser to help eliminate flaking and smooth away creases. Oily skin types can use a foaming cleanser to remove excess oil and help subsequent products reach the deeper layers of skin.

Exfoliate to remove dead skin

If your skin is dry or if you use a retinoid product or other skincare ingredient that is known to cause flaking, applying makeup without proper skin prep first can accentuate the appearance of lines and creasing.

To avoid this, exfoliate your skin to remove dead skin cells, dirt and other debris that may be built up on the surface. Use the right type of exfoliation for your skin type. For example, very sensitive skin types should not use harsh physical exfoliants, opting for gentler hydroxy acid exfoliants instead.

Apply an appropriate eye cream

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Lastly, apply an eye cream or serum based on your skin type to the area under and around your eyes before applying foundation or concealer.

An eye cream or serum adds moisture to your skin, smoothing away fine lines and wrinkles, while also acting as a physical barrier between your skin and your concealer or foundation so that creases do not form.

This step eliminates the need for an eye primer and will work much better to prevent concealer creases!

Bottom line

There is no need to spend your hard-earned money on a fancy under-eye primer — it is likely doing more harm than good. Instead, swap your primer for an eye cream or serum.

To stay in the know about the latest skincare research and ingredients, follow Baumann Cosmetic on YouTube or @BaumannCosmetic on Instagram or Facebook.