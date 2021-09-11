Is Miami’s high humidity good for my skin?

Cars approach Harding Avenue on 86th Street in Surfside as heavy rain and thunderstorms made their way across South Florida on Monday, July 12, 2021. South Florida’s high humidity levels require taking care of your skin to prevent certain skin issues. mocner@miamiherald.com

It is no secret that Miami is sunny, warm and humid — in fact, Florida is the second-most humid state in the country! Florida has an average relative humidity (RH) of 74.5%, falling just behind Alaska, which clocks in at 77% RH.

Unfortunately, our humid environment here in Miami is not ideal for healthy skin. However, with the proper daily care, your skin can adjust and thrive in nearly any climate!

The ideal humidity for skin health

The ideal relative humidity for healthy skin is around 50%. Compare this to the 74% RH here in Miami, and it is easy to see why certain skin problems can thrive in this climate. Excess moisture in the air in humid environments can make your skin more susceptible to oiliness, acne, allergies and fungal infections like athlete’s foot, jock itch or ringworm.

On the other hand, very dry climates like Nevada or Arizona — with average RHs of 38% — can come with their own set of skin problems. Dryness, itching, flaking and conditions like eczema are among the most common skin concerns in arid environments.

Thus, the ideal conditions for optimal skin health occur when the relative humidity hovers right in the middle of these two extremes. A few states with average relative humidities around this sweet spot of 50% include New Mexico (46% RH), Utah (52% RH) and Colorado (54% RH).

How to care for skin in a humid environment

Despite Miami’s humid climate, there’s no need to pack up and head for a different state! Follow these general skincare tips to keep your skin healthy and happy in humid environments:

▪ Take a shower as soon as possible after working out or sweating to avoid fungal infections.

▪ Use a foaming cleanser to remove excess oil from oily skin.

▪ Apply a barrier repair moisturizer if you are prone to skin allergies.

▪ Use a dehumidifier to remove some of the moisture in the air in indoor spaces.

