How you apply skin cream can affect how it works. Three tips for moisturizing your face

Finding the right skincare products for your skin type and needs is a crucial step in achieving healthy skin.

However, the way you apply those products to your skin is also important, since the order and technique of application can affect the efficacy of each product you apply and, therefore, your overall results.

An April 2021 study found that rubbing skin creams and lotions into your skin can have an effect on the product’s ability to penetrate your skin, though this depends on the type and formulation of the product.

Keep these three tips in mind when applying skin creams and lotions to get the most out of your skincare regimen.

Rub in the direction of hair follicles

There are two ways that ingredients can be absorbed into your skin: 1) through the stratum corneum (outer layer) of skin or 2) through hair follicles.

Because of this, it is more effective to rub skincare products into your skin in the direction of your hair follicles, so that they can “slide” more easily into the skin. Researchers found this method to be more effective than rubbing in a circular motion or against the direction of hair follicles.

Water-based and oil-based products penetrate differently

The study also found that hydrophilic (water-loving) products are absorbed into the skin better when rubbed on, while lipophilic (oil-loving) products do not need extra help being absorbed into the skin because they interact well with lipids, which are naturally present in the stratum corneum.

Understanding the ingredients in your skincare products will help you to better understand how best to apply each one for optimal results.

Creams, lotions and gels are not the same

Lastly, the formulation of the product — whether it is a cream, lotion or gel — will also have an effect on absorption rate and the best application technique.

Depending on the ingredients, a lotion might offer better skin penetration than a cream or gel formulation, for example. This is why it is important to choose properly formulated skincare from reputable, trusted brands that understand the science behind creating the most effective product possible.

Bottom line

Every single step of the skincare routine is important, from the order in which you apply products to the direction in which you rub them onto your skin. Be sure to work with a board-certified dermatologist to ensure you are getting the most out of your skincare regimen.

