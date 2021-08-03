Don’t want chapped skin? How to prep your face when you travel to a dry climate

If you go to a place like Rocky Mountain National Park, then you have to take steps to protect your skin against dryness. NPS Photo / Kim Grossman

Many of my patients leave for the summer to a dry climate. They often need a new skin care routine for the drier climates, especially during the first two weeks.

However, they often notice that their skin seems to acclimate to the dry environment after around two weeks. Why does this happen, and how should you adjust your skin care routine to help your skin become acclimated to a new environment?

There are two reasons why your skin needs time to adjust to a dry environment:

▪ Increased natural moisturizing factor (NMF) production. Your skin is able to produce the right amount of NMF, which is comprised primarily of amino acids, in order to keep your skin hydrated. When you are in a high-humidity environment like Miami, your skin does not need as much NMF to stay hydrated, since there is ample moisture available in the outside environment.

However, when you travel from a humid place like Miami to a dry environment like Colorado, your skin will need to begin producing more NMF to account for the lack of moisture in the air. This process can take around two weeks.

▪ Skin barrier function is weaker when coming from a humid environment to a dry environment. One study showed that transepidermal water loss (TEWL) was 31% higher in humid climates compared to dry climates. So when traveling, you will need to help your skin strengthen its skin barrier to prevent moisture loss and the effects that come with it, such as dryness, itching and flaking.

How to prep your skin for travel to a dry climate

If you are going to a dry climate, pack a barrier repair moisturizer like Medature PSL Repair Cream, Zerafite Barrier Repair Cream or Skinceuticals Triple Lipid Restore so you can protect your skin until it is able to protect itself. Barrier repair creams help to replenish the proper ratio of the lipids that your skin needs to effectively seal moisture inside when there is little available to draw in from the environment and to also keep irritants and allergens locked out.

As your skin adjusts to a different climate, you might find that you no longer have to moisturize as often or at all to maintain healthy, smooth skin. When you return to a high-humidity environment, your skin will naturally begin producing less NMF again until it has adjusted back to normal.

To stay in the know about the latest skincare research and ingredients, follow Baumann Cosmetic on YouTube or @BaumannCosmetic on Instagram or Facebook.