You may want to boost your cranberry consumption — they can help with stomach issues

A new study shows that cranberry juice can reduce the risk of getting an H. pylori infection, which can lead to stomach ulcers. Courtesy of Rodale Images

If I say cranberries, the first thought might be Thanksgiving side dish.

If you ask about the benefits of cranberry juice, improvement in urinary function will be mentioned.

But there is more to these tart little berries. A recent study in the Journal of Gastroenterology and Hepatology reviewed a randomized clinical research trial that explored a benefit against ulcers.

H.pylori is a bacteria found in the stomach. About two-thirds of the world’s population has it. Most of us live with H.pylori problem free. In others, the bacteria attacks the lining of the stomach.

For the susceptible, this continual attack to the lining of the stomach can lead to ulcers. With ulcers one feels burning pain in the stomach, bloating and burping. H. pylori can also lead to bleeding ulcers and stomach cancer. My father had severe ulcers and at our house Maalox was an after-dinner drink. He ended up having half his stomach removed.

Proanthocyanidins are chemical compounds found in plants. They are flavonoids. They give fruit or flowers their red, blue and purple color. It is thought that proanthocyanidins have antimicrobial activity and interfere with ulcerogenic and carcinogenic pathogens in the mouth and stomach. They decrease inflammatory activity.

This study provided three different strengths of proanthocyanidin cranberry juice to 522 H.pylori positive adults. After eight weeks the subjects receiving the highest dose of proanthocyanidin, 88 mg a day, had a 20% reduction in the amount of H.pylori. Those receiving a lesser dose or a capsule with 72 mg did not have a statistically significant reduction.

Cranberry juice cocktail has added sugar but there are no added sugar choices. A glass of 27% cranberry juice cocktail has an average of 30-35 mg of proanthocyanidins.

Other sources of proanthocyanidins are red and black grapes, strawberries, blueberries, apple peel, red cabbage, and plums. Adding color to your plate has benefits beyond great taste.

To view a list of the proanthocyanidin content of various foods go to https://academic.oup.com/jn/article/134/3/613/4688609

Sheah Rarback MS, RDN is a registered dietitian nutritionist in private practice in Miami.