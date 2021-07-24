My nose has gotten thinner over the years. What can I do?

Over the years, after rhinoplasty, your nose may appear to get smaller and thinner because the thickness of your skin changes with time. Miami

Q. I had my nose done and over the years it seems to have gotten thinner and thinner. What are my options to fix this problem?

A. If you do not have any problem breathing, then it’s strictly a cosmetic issue. If you do have a problem breathing, then it is a reconstructive issue as well.

First, I will address the cosmetic issue. Over the years, after rhinoplasty, your nose may appear to get smaller and thinner because the thickness of your skin changes with time. As some of the underlying fatty tissue of your skin gets depleted with age and sun exposure, the skin gets thinner.

This issue can be corrected non-surgically with injectable fillers. The procedure is very easy, although care needs to be used when injecting fillers into the nose as there are complications that can arise. If this procedure is done with an experienced injector who understands the nasal anatomy, it can be done very safely.

If, however, you do not wish to have this problem on a constant basis, surgery can be performed to make your nose appear more in balance with your face.

It could be that your surgeon either took too much cartilage and bone, or with the aging of the skin, your nose appears smaller.

These procedures are too complicated to discuss in detail in this column.

My recommendation is that you find a very experienced facial plastic or plastic surgeon who has extensive reconstructive experience to make your nose appear thicker and more in balance with your face.

Should you have a problem breathing, you might need to open up the valve area and or fix the septal area of your nose to breathe better.

Because we have fillers that last well over one year, there are many solutions to your problem that are non-surgical and should be considered before surgery is entertained.