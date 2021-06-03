I was just diagnosed with basal cell skin cancer. What are my treatment options?

Basal cell carcinoma (BCC) is the most common type of skin cancer, with about 3.6 million U.S. cases diagnosed annually. Treatments range from Moh's excisions to topical and radiation therapies.

The best treatment for basal cell carcinoma (BCC) depends upon the type of BCC you have.

Your dermatologist will perform a biopsy to determine if you have skin cancer and — if you do — what characteristics it has. These characteristics can be used to determine the best basal cell carcinoma treatment for your specific circumstances.

What does basal cell carcinoma look like?

Basal cell carcinoma can look different from person to person, and its appearance may differ depending on its location on your body.

Often, BCCs look like red sores, open wounds or pink or white scars or growths on the skin. BCCs can also be pigmented (darker in color), particularly in people with darker skin tones.

If you suspect you may have BCC or another type of skin cancer, schedule an appointment with your dermatologist as soon as possible for a biopsy, accurate diagnosis and appropriate treatment options.

Common treatments for basal cell carcinoma

Your age, where the tumor is located, how many skin cancers you have, how many skin cancer surgeries you have had in that body area, your scar tolerance and medical history will all factor into the decision about which skin cancer removal method is best for you. Some of the most common treatment options for BCC include:

Excision. One of the most common treatments for BCC, excision involves surgically removing the cancerous lesion from your skin. In many cases, extra tissue needs to be removed to ensure that the tumor is completely removed. Moh’s excision. This excision technique allows for the removal of the least amount of tissue, leading to a smaller scar. During a Moh’s excision, a small amount of tissue is removed, and then the area is immediately examined under a microscope. If any cancerous cells are detected, more tissue is removed. This process is repeated until all of the cancerous cells have been removed. Because of this lengthy process, a Moh’s excision generally takes longer to perform than a traditional excision. C&D, or curettage and desiccation, is a treatment option for small, superficial BCCs. During a C&D, the BCC is scraped away from the skin using a tool called a curette. However, this procedure often leads to scarring, so it is no longer a preferred option for many people. Topical immunomodulators. The active ingredient imiquimod, found in brands such as Aldara and Zyclara, stimulates your immune system to attack the BCC cells. 5 Fluorouracil, also written as 5-FU, works as a topical chemotherapy to treat certain types of BCC. Superficial radiation therapy (SRT). This type of radiation therapy uses low-energy rays that reach just below the skin’s surface to treat BCC. In some cases, SRT may be used in conjunction with another treatment type, depending on the type, location and other characteristics of BCC.

Because many factors can influence the decision about the best basal cell carcinoma treatment for each person, consult your dermatologist to find the best options for you.

