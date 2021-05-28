My hands show my age. What kind of treatments are there to make them look younger?

Aging hands can be treated with fillers, fat grafting or topical agents for age spots. Getty Images

Q. I just had my facelift and am thrilled. But I can’t stand my hands. Anything you can recommend?

Radesse is a product that is calcium-based that can be used safely when injected by an experienced injector. Fat grafting works but requires surgery. Discoloration may be corrected as an outpatient procedure.

Radiesse can be injected as an outpatient procedure. A patient comes to the office, the hands are sterilized to make sure there’s no infection and the product is injected. The total time is approximately five to 10 minutes once you have had topical anesthetic placed on your hands.

This procedure improves the noticeable veins and the loss of volume of the hand, giving your hands a fuller look. You should talk to your doctor because there are complications that can occur if the product goes into the veins. The results may last up to a year and maybe more, depending on your own body.

Fat grafting is more permanent but must be done by a physician. Fat is harvested from areas in your abdomen or other body parts. The fat is then treated before the injections.

Fat grafting is done with micro-injections into different areas of the hand to make it appear natural. The advantage of fat grafting is that it is permanent. However, if too much fat is placed, it may look unsightly.

In addition to loss of volume, aging hands get age spots. These spots and discoloration may be treated with topical agents in combination with laser treatments.

The combination of the above treatments will help better match your face with your hands.

Dr. Carlos Wolf is a partner in Miami Plastic Surgery and is board certified. Email questions to him at Cwolf@miamiplasticsurgery.com.