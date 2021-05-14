That pain in the back of your thigh as you run could mean an inflamed sciatic nerve

A pain in the back of your thigh when running can either be related to the hamstring muscle or a combination of a lumbar disc injury and arthritic narrowing of the spinal canal, resulting in nerve root compression and sciatic nerve symptoms. Miami

Q. I am a 60-year-old high level recreational runner that developed pain while running in my right hamstring. The pain has been present for two weeks.

It started out just in the back of my upper thigh but now radiates from my gluteal region to my calf. Surprisingly, my hamstring is not tender to the touch. I rested it for a week but when I returned to run, my pain came back worse.

I really miss running and wonder what I should do to get better quickly.

A. There can be several reasons for discomfort in your hamstring region. The hamstrings are three muscles in the back of the thigh that help you flex your knee and extend your hip.

However, without a history of an acute injury and without hamstring tenderness, I think your pain may related to your lower back. A combination of a lumbar disc injury and arthritic narrowing of the spinal canal can result in nerve root compression and sciatic nerve symptoms.

Pain, burning or numbness can be felt from your buttock down the back of the thigh and even into the calf or foot. Other possible causes of posterior thigh pain while running include compression of the sciatic nerve by the piriformis muscle or a stress fracture.

I suggest you see an orthopedic surgeon to establish an accurate diagnosis so you can return to running soon. Initial treatment for someone with mild symptoms like yourself usually starts with an anti-inflammatory medication and rehab. If this is ineffective, then an MRI scan of the lower back and thigh may be necessary.