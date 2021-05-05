Peleton recalls treadmills after a 6-year-old died and 29 other kids were injured

A month after pushing back against the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission’s warning about its Tread+ treadmills, Peleton recalled 125,000 of the treadmills and 6,450 Tread treadmills in the United States and Canada.

The exact problem with the $4,300 Tread+ treadmills, as stated in Wednesday’s USCPSC alert: “Adult users, children, pets and objects can be pulled underneath the rear of the treadmill, posing a risk of injury or death.”

And that potential tragedy was a reality for a 6-year-old who died that way. The alert also says Peleton “has received 72 reports of adult users, children, pets and/or objects being pulled under the rear of the treadmill, including 29 reports of injuries to children such as second- and third-degree abrasions, broken bones, and lacerations.”

As for the $2,500 Tread treadmills: “The touchscreen on the treadmill can detach and fall, posing a risk of injury to consumers.”

That alert says Peleton has received 18 reports of touchscreens loosening, six of them coming off entirely and “abrasions, minor cuts and bruises” in Canada and the United Kingdom.

“I want to be clear, Peloton made a mistake in our initial response to the Consumer Product Safety Commission’s request that we recall the Tread+,” Peleton CEO John Foley said in a statement. “We should have engaged more productively with them from the outset. For that, I apologize.

“Today’s announcement reflects our recognition that, by working closely with the CPSC, we can increase safety awareness for our Members. We believe strongly in the future of at-home connected fitness and are committed to work with the CPSC to set new industry safety standards for treadmills.”

Recalled Peloton Tread+ treadmill U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Peleton is also taking the full economic hit, offering refunds for the Tread+, refund or repair for the Tread. This covers model No. TR01 of the Tread+, originally sold as Peleton Tread in September 2018, but renamed Tread+ last September; and model No. TR02 of the Tread.

Recalled Peleton Tread Treadmill U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

To contact Peleton for a refund, repair or answers about this recall, call 844-410-0141, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Eastern time or 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Eastern time on weekends.