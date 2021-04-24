Don’t worry about the fat in avocados. They’re filled with good stuff — and tasty

Avocado toast is a healthy way to start your day. Avocados contain potassium and vitamin E and a good amount of eye- boosting lutein and zeaxanthin.

If you want to see a puzzled face, ask me if a food is fattening.

I honestly do not know how to answer.

Are you asking if the food has fat in it or if eating it will make you gain weight? Drinking a daily teaspoon of oil, which is 40 calories, would probably not lead to weight gain. But it is all fat.

Eating an extra 500 calories a day from protein and carbohydrates, not fat, would probably move the numbers up the scale. The answer to the original question is it depends on how much you eat of a food. And avoiding nutritious foods with good fats could be depriving your taste buds and your gut of important nutrients.

This brings me to avocados. They are high in fat, which is unusual for a fruit. The majority of the fat is monounsaturated fat, which is the same as in olive oil.

Monounsaturated fat has been associated with reduced inflammation that is beneficial to most body functions. The fat in avocado is resistant to heat-induced oxidation making it a good choice as a cooking oil.

Do not be fooled by the avocado’s creamy texture. They are a good source of fiber. An article last year in The Journal of Nutrition reported that avocados increase the amount and diversity of good bacteria in the gut, which leads to improved gut health.

A serving of avocado is about a third of a medium Haas avocado, or 50 grams. This sized serving provides 80 calories and 6% of the daily requirement for potassium and vitamin E and a good amount of eye-boosting lutein and zeaxanthin.

My favorite breakfast of one slice of whole wheat toast covered in creamy avocado with two eggs on the side is about 300 calories. Yes, there is fat and no this breakfast will not lead to weight gain.

Sheah Rarback MS, RDN is a registered dietitian nutrition in Miami. Contact her at srarback@hotmail.com