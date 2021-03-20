I don’t like my neck and my chin profile. What can I do?

Hyaluronic acid (HA) facial fillers can help with your chin and facial profile. MIAMI HERALD STAFF

Q. I don’t like the contour of my neck and my profile. Is there something I can do that is not so invasive to improve?

A. If you have a small or minimally prominent chin, there are fillers that can improve the projection of your chin. Using voluma (hyaluronic acid) can improve your profile. By making your chin appear more prominent, your jaw line becomes more harmonious with the rest of your face.

In addition, doing a non-surgical rhinoplasty using the same type of products will make your chin appear more in line with what you would like for your profile.

If you have excess fat underneath your chin, there are several options for you.

Kybella is an injection that can reduce the fat from underneath your chin and improve some of the contour. This makes your neck appear more youthful.

If in addition to having extra fat you also have a skin laxity, there are several modalities that can be used to improve your profile.

Ulthera uses radio frequency to reduce some fat and tighten the skin. Cool sculpting can also reduce fat and tighten the skin in that area underneath the chin.

If, however, any of these solutions are not good for you, surgery with minimally invasive liposuction can be used. Three small incisions I make underneath the chin behind the ear and a very small cannula is used to suction the area and cause skin tightening.

Any of these solutions work well.

But you must see a physician or physician extender who is qualified to treat your type of problem.

Dr. Carlos Wolf is a partner in Miami Plastic Surgery and is board certified. Email questions to him at Cwolf@miamiplasticsurgery.com.