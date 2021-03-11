Is your child’s development in range? Here’s where to find resources to gauge progress

Babies develop at different rates, with some learning to talk early while others may learn to walk earlier than others. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Every child grows at different rates. Some learn to say words early on before six-months, while others won’t say “mama” or “dada” until they are 18 months and older. It’s the same for crawling, walking and a host of other social-emotional, language, cognitive and physical milestones.

Still, there are some kids that are not reaching those milestones within regular ranges — and more important, there are reasons why they aren’t.

Nobody knows children better than their parents, but even parents need help determining whether their children are growing up as they should, physically and cognitively. Making sure that they reach important development milestones can be hard and confusing.

Fortunately, there are guides to refer to and resources that can help you gauge whether your child is simply developing at his own pace, or whether there may be a developmental disability at play. For a chart that simplifies what milestones your child is reaching visit Help Me Grow (www.jcsfl.org/programs/help-me-grow), a program that is part of a national initiative stressing early identification of developmental and/or behavioral concerns and linking children and families in need with resources.

Florida’s Early Steps is also an early-intervention system that offers intervention services for children from birth to 3 years old that have or are at risk of developmental disabilities. If you live in North Dade, call 305-243-6660. In South Dade or Monroe, call 305-929-8705.

The most common developmental disabilities include speech and language delays, autism spectrum disorder, cerebral palsy, Intellectual disability, and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). They occur across all racial, ethnic and socioeconomic groups, and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that 1 in 6 children, or about 17 percent, from ages 3 to 17 have one or more developmental disabilities.

EARLY DETECTION IS KEY

Just as research has shown that early learning even before pre-K is critical for the lifelong success of children, so too is the early detection of developmental disabilities. If you have a concern about your child’s development, make sure to ask your pediatrician. Although there is no reason to overreact, there is even less reason to wait because acting early can make a real difference.

According to the CDC, early intervention helps children with developmental disabilities improve their abilities and learn new skills. Special assistance with speech therapy, physical therapy and other skills development can have a significant impact on a child’s abilities and help their success and later in life. It also helps families learn how best to live with and care for their children.

For parents who find out that their children do have a development disability, there is help. The Advocacy Network on Disabilities has a hotline at 786-360-3507 for caregivers of children with disabilities whose needs are not being met, and there are special funds available to help care for kids with disabilities by calling 786-365-2274.

DEVELOPMENTAL DISABILITY AWARENESS MONTH

March is Developmental Disability Awareness Month. It’s a period that stresses the resources that are available for children and their parents who are dealing with such conditions. It’s also a time to raise awareness about how we view and treat developmental disabilities.

It is crucial for people with and without developmental disabilities to participate together in all aspects of community life. The key is empathy and knowledge. March 30 is Developmental Disabilities Awareness Day, and we encourage you to register for a virtual event at www.ddday2021.com to learn more and celebrate together.

Rachel Spector, MSW, has over 25 years’ experience in the field of early childhood development and early learning. She oversees funding for K-5 after-school and summer programs and early childhood development, including Miami-Dade County’s Thrive by 5 early learning quality improvement system, at The Children’s Trust. For more information, visit www.TheChildrensTrust.org