Hand soap sold at Walmart might have a bacterial problem. The recall was low-key

Like any modern company, Scent Theory used its Instagram, Facebook and Twitter accounts throughout January to advertise its products, including Lemon Citrus foaming hand soap.

Scent Theory didn’t use any social media platforms or its website to tell consumers they recalled Lemon Citrus and three other kinds of foaming hand soap earlier in January for possible Burkholderia cepacia bacterial contamination.

As of Wednesday morning, the website had no notation of the recalls nor did any of the social media pages. The website’s “Shop” area says only “Collection All Products is empty.” The social media accounts promote the availability of Scent Theory’s products at Walmart, just as Jan. 22 and Jan. 24 Twitter posts did using a photo of an 11-ounce Lemon Citrus bottle.

When we smell good things, we feel better.



Find our entire line of foaming soaps and sanitizers at your local Walmart store or https://t.co/BMocISC29n. https://t.co/Fq4pVpKNsD pic.twitter.com/CuM781RqhH — Scent Theory (@ScentTheory) January 24, 2021

When life gives you lemons... try some of the most unbeatably fresh, fragrant, and therapeutic foaming soap you’ve ever washed your hands with. #ScentTheory #Walmart https://t.co/WqtL3l2wdk pic.twitter.com/JKJz8Y07tq — Scent Theory (@ScentTheory) January 22, 2021

That was 17 days, according to an FDA recall summary, after 11-ounce bottles of Lemon Citrus, Vanilla Coconut, Fresh Lavender and Eucalyptus Mint foaming hand soaps were recalled. The distribution was “nationwide, including D.C. and Puerto Rico.” The summary says 636,416 bottles were recalled, but it’s unclear whether that’s total bottles recalled or number recalled of each scent.

The FDA summary of the Scent Theory Lemon Citrus Foaming Hand Soap recall. The summaries for the Vanilla Coconut, Fresh Lavender and Eucalyptus Mint recalls have the same Jan. 7 recall date, units recalled, distribution and reason for recall. FDA

Lot numbers recalled are T209-101, T217-101, T223-101 and T237-101 for Lemon Citrus; T209-104, T217-104, T237-102 and T223-104 for Vanilla Coconut; T209-102, T217-102 and T223-102 for Eucalyptus Mint; and T209-103, T217-103 and T223-103 for Fresh Lavender.

Google searching each variety shows eBay sellers of the soaps and Walmart online grocery links to each. The Eucalyptus Mint’s Walmart availability is broken out as a Google advertisement.

The recall isn’t on Walmart’s usually thorough online listing of product recalls. It’s not on the FDA’s list of recalls, market withdrawals and safety alerts, where such recalls usually post. It posted on the FDA’s Cosmetics Recalls and Alerts page on Feb. 11.

New York-based Scent Theory hasn’t responded to a Miami Herald email yet.

Hand sanitizers sold under the Scent Theory brand were among the first on the FDA’s Do Not Use hand sanitizer list.

The CDC says Burkholderia cepacia infections pose “little medical risk to healthy people. However, people who have certain health problems like weakened immune systems or chronic lung diseases, particularly cystic fibrosis, may be more susceptible to infections...B. cepacia is a known cause of infections in hospitalized patients.”

The symptoms can range from none to “serious respiratory infections, especially in patients with cystic fibrosis.”