Depending on its severity, a hamstring tear may require surgery

Andre Smith, the Panthers’ seventh-round pick, stretches during North Carolina’s pro day last month. Smith participated in drills at the pro day after injuring his hamstring running the 40-yard dash at the NFL scouting combine. Hamstring injuries can require surgery, depending on the severity of the injury. The News & Observer

Q. I am 65 years old and last weekend, I was running for a ball while playing tennis and felt a tearing sensation in my right buttock and hamstring.

I had severe pain initially, which has improved to the point where I can get around with a limp. My hamstring feels weak. How long until it heals and when would it be safe for me to return to tennis?

A. There are three hamstring muscles that are in the back of the thigh that help you flex your knee and extend your hip. Most athletes injure the hamstring in the middle part of the thigh. The severity of the muscle tear determines the length of time out of sports.

Micro tears may require rest and a brief period of rehabilitation before one can return to play. Complete muscle tears may need a period of rest, crutches and extensive physical therapy to heal.

A more serious problem arises if the hamstring tears off its bony origin in the buttock. Significant permanent weakness may result if this is not treated properly. In fact, some of these injuries require surgery to restore normal anatomy and function.

An MRI scan may be necessary to establish an accurate diagnosis. Since you felt a tearing sensation in your buttock, I recommend you see an orthopedic surgeon soon to be properly evaluated and treated.

Dr. Harlan Selesnick is team physician of the Miami Heat and director of Miami Sports Medicine Fellowship, Doctors Hospital. Send your questions to HarlanS@baptisthealth.net