A product sold at Costco has started three fires and caused $15,000 in property damage

Massage guns are supposed to make you feel good, not burn up your stuff. That’s why Massimo Motor Sports recalled about 12,360 percussion massage guns sold exclusively at Costco.

The exact problem, as stated in the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall notice: “The lithium-ion battery system can overheat, posing a fire hazard.”

And the notice says Massimo has received three reports of fires that caused over $15,000 in property damage.

This recall covers all models of the gun carrying model No. EM003. Massimo’s taking the financial hit on this, offering refunds. Customers should call the company at 877-881-6376, Monday through Friday, from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Eastern time.