Domestic violence victims can get help quickly to leave their situation

Domestic violence survivor Sherry Hunt raises her arm in Miami to celebrate a new Florida law, which went into effect July 1, 2019, that provides unemployment benefits to domestic abuse survivors who’ve been forced to quit their job and/or relocate to avoid an abusive situation. ctrainor@miamiherald.com

Intimate partner violence (IPV), also known as domestic violence, is a serious, preventable public health problem that affects millions of Americans. The term “intimate partner violence” may involve physical violence, sexual violence, stalking, and psychological harm by a current or former partner or spouse.

About 1 in 4 women and nearly 1 in 10 men have experienced hurt by an intimate partner. According to the National Center Against Domestic Violence, 1 in 15 children are exposed to intimate partner violence each year, and studies show that children who witness domestic violence are more likely to be affected by violence as adults — either as victims or perpetrators. Recent research establishes that women killed by their partners are more likely to be murdered with a firearm than by all other means combined.

An abusive partner may seek power and control by using physical and sexual violence, or by stalking, in addition to using a variety of other abusive behaviors. Such behaviors comprise a pattern of intimidation and control, and may include minimizing, denying, and blaming, using children against the abused partner, asserting privilege, withholding money, or using coercion and threats.

Help is available through resources that include law enforcement, hospitals, community victims services, and medical and mental health providers.

And a new state law went into effect on July 1, which provides unemployment benefits to domestic abuse survivors who’ve been forced to quit their job and/or relocate to avoid an abusive situation.

Changing the IPV dynamic is equally important for children as well as the violent partner in the relationship. Programs that treat the abuser’s behaviors may address underlying attitudes and beliefs, and teach alternative ways of behaving that promote equality and mutual respect.

Although the victim may need to leave the perpetrator for safety, separation may not be enough to eliminate the risk of harm by the violent partner, and at times, it may increase danger to the victim. Therefore, it is important that victims develop an action plan to relocate to a victims’ shelter or to another secure, supportive environment. Additionally, counseling and mental health care should be a component of recovery for everyone impacted by intimate partner violence. If you or someone you know needs help with IPV, the following resources are available:

▪ Florida Domestic Violence 24-Hour Crisis Hotline, 1-800-500-1119;

▪ Miami-Dade County Coordinated Victims Assistance Center (CVAC), 305-285-5900;

▪ Broward County Women in Distress, 954-761-1133;

▪ Advocates for Victims/Safespace Hotline — South, 305-245-5011 — or North, 305-758-2546.

Spencer Eth, M.D., is the director of forensic psychiatry training at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine and chief of mental health at the Miami VA. Sharon Kasanoff, LCSW is an affiliate assistant professor of psychiatry at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine and section chief of mental health social work at the Miami VA.