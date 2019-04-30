She keeps coughing. What can I give my child?

When a child is sick with a cough, it is best not to reach for the cough or cold syrup. Over-the-counter medications can have more risks than benefits for children, doctors say. Children would benefit from a humidifier or warm mist to loosen the congestion., or a spoon full of honey. TNS

It is hard to listen to your child cough. When it is strong, it may interfere with sleep. A strong cough sometimes makes a young child spit up or even throw up. Even after the other symptoms of a cold — such as congestion or fever — go away, a cough may continue for several weeks. What can a parent do to relieve a child’s cough?

While parents may have the best intentions in wanting to provide that relief, it is best NOT to reach for the cough or cold syrup. Over-the-counter cold and cough medicines have more risks than benefits for children. The American Academy of Pediatrics and the Food and Drug Administration caution parents and doctors about codeine or hydrocodone medicines for children.

Codeine suppresses coughing, which can give temporary relief, but also presents possible dangers. One such danger is caused by the suppression itself. Coughs can help remove whatever causes the cough, including mucous and infectious particles. Without the strong cough to expel them from the body, those substances may cause more serious infection, including pneumonia. Ingestion of too much medicine may also lead to respiratory depression or even death.

It is worth mentioning that many coughs are accompanied by congestion and runny nose. Parents should know that for these symptoms as well, it is good to “let it all out.” Encourage children to blow their nose. A suction bulb may be necessary for younger children.

There is no role for antihistamines with a cough or cold. They are not effective and only add to the possibility of side effects as antihistamines are meant for allergy treatment, not a cold.

So what can you do for a bad cough? Perhaps surprisingly, natural or home remedies seem to be best. One such natural and available product has been shown not only to work, but to be more effective than over-the-counter cold medicines — a spoonful of honey! For children who have already had their first birthday, honey can be mixed with tea, or given straight to soothe the throat and reduce cough symptoms. Corn syrup is a reasonable alternative, too.

However, the youngest of babies must avoid honey. No one under a year should ever be given honey because of the possibility of infant botulism. Infants under a year may benefit from a very small amount of warm (not hot!) liquids.

In addition to honey for cough, children may benefit from a humidifier or a warm mist from the shower to loosen congestion, especially if a coughing spasm takes place.

In addition, drinking more fluids, including soup, caffeine-free teas and water can help. Not all coughs need treatment. If your child seems happy and comfortable despite the cough, sometimes watching and waiting is best. Of course, all children with a cough or cold need some extra sleep, and lots of tender loving care.

