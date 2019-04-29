Customer complaints about a heat wrap that can get burning hot caused a recall

What to do if you think you have a recalled product There are many numbers and dates on the foods, drugs, cosmetics, and other products we use every day. When unsafe products must be removed from the market, these numbers and dates can help identify them quickly. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK There are many numbers and dates on the foods, drugs, cosmetics, and other products we use every day. When unsafe products must be removed from the market, these numbers and dates can help identify them quickly.

Heat wraps that might get hot enough to produce pain instead of relieve it got recalled by Pfizer.

One master lot (17 retail display lots) of ThermaCare Back Pain Therapy Heat Wraps got removed from shelves because, the recall notice says, “the potential that a HeatWrap could include cells that have a higher cell temperature than specified.

“The use of a wrap with a cell with increased temperature poses a potential risk of skin injuries such as burns/blisters and/or skin irritation on the wrap applied area.”

A Pfizer spokesperson said the company has received customer complaints.

The lot numbers recalled (look on the side of the cartons and the back of the foil pouches): 7188NA, 7188NB, 7195EB, 7195EA, 7199JA, 7199JB, 7200SA, 7200SB, 7201SA, 7201SB, 7202SA, 7205SA, 7206SB, 7207SA, 7207SB, 7216LA, 7216LB.

Pfizer says customers with recalled wraps should toss them out without opening and call Pfizer at 1-800-323-3383, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Eastern time for replacement or reimbursement.

Pfizer announced the recall Friday, but the company-written notice posted to the FDA site Monday. Publix also announced the recall Monday.

Though this sounds like a similar problem to the problem that caused last fall’s ThermaCare recall of muscle and menstrual pain wraps, a Pfizer spokesperson said this is unrelated. Leak potential caused that recall.