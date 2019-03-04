Learn to manage your stress by reframing it, developing coping skills

The topic of stress and anxiety is a common issue that touches most, if not all, individuals.
Significant levels of anxiety can contribute to health problems, including hypertension, heart disease, chronic pain, sleep issues and digestive problems.
According to the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-5), common symptoms of anxiety are restlessness, fatigue, difficulty concentrating, irritability or being easily annoyed, muscles aches or tension, and difficulty sleeping.
If one’s anxiety is short-lived, say, a few days, then the possible consequences may not develop into major health concerns. But if the anxiety become chronic, it’s important to learn healthier coping methods.
Before diving into effective strategies for coping with anxiety, let us touch on what could trigger stress and anxiety symptoms.
The simple portion of this answer is that all life issues are equally susceptible to triggering distress. The complicated part of the answer, however, is that it depends on the individual facing the stress.
Consider the following statement: the problem is not the problem. The problem may be the way you are viewing or managing the problem. If you do a search for this statement, you will find variations on the wording, but it will all lead to the same underlining message. To be clear, this mantra does not mean that your problems or stressors are unimportant; rather, the perspective you gain over the stressor is related to the power that you give it in your life.
In the therapeutic world, clinicians use the term cognitive restructuring to mean replacing unhealthy thoughts for healthier ones. Unhealthy thoughts are basically streams of words that serve to block your potential in seeing situations differently. .
Active coping skills are often taught in psychotherapy sessions because they help to confront stressors. For example, one can learn to look at the problem differently, also known as reframing.
This is an important coping tool because we are not always in control of our situations or environments. The hope is that an individual would change their perspective of the stressor.
Rather than using negative words to describe a situation, change the tone by using words that are more neutral. If you are thinking that merely swapping out words does not change the problem or situation, you are correct; however, as mentioned above, sometimes a situation cannot be changed.
Whether the stressors are related to current problems, such as financial issues, or past experiences, including situations that we consider traumatic, replacing the way we view the situation or how we describe the experience to ourselves can serve as an instrument to gain power in moving forward.
If you feel stress is overcoming your ability to function, breath deep and exhale, repeating this technique as long as needed. Remind yourself that stress can be difficult to experience and that you are most certainly not alone. Tell yourself that self-punishment does not serve you well and you are worthy of happiness.
