As you age, so do the valves around your heart. New treatments are much less invasive

Vincent Cuzzo, 67, of Tamarac, was suffering from aortic stenosis, a narrowing of the aortic valve opening that restricts blood flow. On Jan. 18, he received a sutureless aortic valve replacement at Broward Health Medical Center. The procedure, approved by the FDA in 2016, is less invasive than traditional surgical aortic valve replacement, requires less time on the bypass machine and has a quicker recovery time. PEDRO PORTAL pportal@miamiherald.com