Parents, could your teen be ‘Juuling’?

Electronic cigarettes are growing in popularity among teens. They initially appeared on the market in 2003 but teen use has risen exponentially.
According to a recent FDA study, e-cigarette use or “vaping” increased nearly 80 percent among high schoolers and 50 percent among middle schoolers since last year (from roughly 1.5 million to 3.6 million kids), prompting the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to propose new measures against flavored nicotine products that are believed to have contributed to the rise in use.
The report also states that one in five high schoolers has vaped in the past month and those who vape are doing so more frequently than last year. According to the Truth Initiative, the new e-cigarette Juul has become so popular among young people that it has already monopolized more than 70 percent of the e-cigarette market share.
Many of these products are specifically marketed towards teens, with flavoring and systems that are difficult to detect. JUUL devices, in particular, are as minute as a USB flash drive and virtually can be taken anywhere. This new generation of e-cigarettes has become more popular with teens as the refillable “pods” are compact, lightweight, inconspicuous, ultra-portable and easy to use.
Popularity of the Juul brand has increased in the past year, and the use of these products (‘Juuling’) among youth has parents, teachers and the general public appropriately concerned.
Currently, there is minimal data on nicotine exposure among youth who use these pod systems. Many e-cigarette users even report never having tried a traditional tobacco product. These devices are packed with nicotine and can serve as gateways to dependence and harm brain development.
The components of e-cigarettes were initially unregulated and contained various harmful chemicals such as nicotine, glycerol and artificial flavorings. There are over 7,000 flavors available which makes them very attractive to teens. The marketing techniques e-cigarette companies use parallel those used in the past for conventional tobacco products to the adolescents. Many teenagers even believe that fruit-flavored products are safer than tobacco flavored ones. Around 55 percent of all e-cigarette users only choose fruit-flavored products.
In November, Juul announced it stopped filling store orders for mango, fruit, creme, and cucumber pods and would resume sales only to retailers that scan IDs and take other steps to verify a buyer is at least 21. It said it will continue to sell menthol and mint at stores and sell all flavors through its website.
The company also said it would close its Facebook and Instagram accounts and pledged other steps to make it clear that it doesn’t want kids using its e-cigarettes.
High levels of nicotine can affect the development of an adolescent brain and cause various adverse side effects during pregnancy. The aerosol within the containers contains toxins and several chemicals that are not fully understood. There are many studies that report when some of these chemicals are heated they can lead to carcinogenic compounds. If the liquid is consumed directly it can lead to acute toxicity and possibly death.
A study completed in the Bay area tested the urine of about 67 of e-cigarette users (average age 16.4 years old) and discovered that the excretion of metabolites of acrylonitrile, acrolein, propylene oxide, acrylamide and crotonaldehyde were three times higher in e-cigarette only users compared to controls. These types of chemicals even in low volumes are known to be carcinogenic.
The American Academy of Pediatrics recently discovered that e-cigarettes pose similar risks of addiction and negative outcomes as traditional tobacco products. This is the time where many individuals experiment with various substances and tobacco companies have effectively marketed e-cigarettes to appear appealing. The gateway theory suggests that adolescents’ use of one substance can increase the likelihood of using other substances. Therefore, the introduction of these substances can lead to experimenting with cigarettes, marijuana, and other illicit drugs.
The FDA plans action against flavored e-cigarettes. It is expected to make it virtually impossible for most flavored, cartridge-based e-cigarettes to be sold at convenience stores and gas stations. They have also issued warning letters to online retailers that are selling misleadingly labeled and/or advertised e-liquids resembling kid-friendly food products such as candy and cookies. However, the new policy doesn’t prohibit sales at age-restricted locations such as vape shops.
Health and advocacy groups are demanding the FDA go steps further, as there is nothing to prevent the number of vape shops from rapidly expanding. The groups recommend banning all flavored vaping products. Unfortunately, instead of requiring e-cigarettes to undergo FDA approval before they could be sold, the agency decided in 2017 that it would allow such products to stay on shelves until 2022 without pre-market review. This is now a subject of an ongoing lawsuit against the FDA and Health and Human Services, filed in March by health advocacy groups including the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids that challenges the 2017 decision. They argue that the FDA should’ve done something to regulate the industry before it became such a public health crisis.
Here’s what parents need to know about e-cigarettes:
First, become educated about Juul and e-cigarette devices. Learn what the devices look like, as well as the pods, cartridges, type of liquids, etc.
Second, talk to your teen about vaping. It’s important that they are reminded that it is illegal to purchase or use nicotine products under the age of 18 in Florida.
In addition to legal implications, there are serious consequences to using e-cigarettes including long-term health effects and high probability of addiction. Schools also have policies in place that prohibit vaping on school grounds so they run the risk of disciplinary action should they use in school. Lastly, should you learn that your child is vaping, take them to the pediatrician. Nicotine addiction is a serious issue that should be managed with the guidance of a medical professional.
