Sex pills recalled for having the ingredients that are in Viagra and Cialis

An Atlantis company has recalled all lots with all expiration dates of a sexual enhancement drug. Not because the capsules don’t work, but because they have the stuff that makes Viagra and Cialis work.
As explained in the company-written, FDA-posted recall notice, the FDA found Happy Together’s Rhino 5k had sildenafil and tadalafil, the active ingredients in Viagra and Cialis, respectively.
“The presence of sildenafil (and tadalafil) in the Rhino 5k products renders them unapproved drugs for which safety and efficacy have not been established, therefore subject to recall,” the notice states.
Men at risk from using these capsules are the same ones warned by the voice-overs on Viagra and Cialis commercials: men taking nitrates for heart disease, men with diabetes, high blood pressure or high cholesterol.
Rhino 5k was sold online. Happy Together asks consumers to toss out what they have.
Anyone with questions can call Happy Together at 248-343-2013, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Eastern time; email Mya Johnson at Happy_mya@yahoo.com; or snail mail the company at 504 Muirfield Dr., Atlantis, FL, 33462.
State of Florida online records say Happy Together officially dissolved on Dec. 4, 2018.
