Company recalls 32 children’s medicines after finding a “microbial contamination”

King Bio’s recalling almost a year’s worth of 32 homeopathic children’s medicines that claim to treat everything from stomachaches to bed wetting.
“A small percentage of our products produced between 08/01/2017 and 04/2018 have tested positive for microbial contamination,” the company said in an FDA-posted recall notice.
As for what kinds of problems that might cause, the notice says, “Administration or use of drug products with microbial contamination could potentially result in increased infections that may require medical intervention, and could result in infections that could be life threatening to certain individuals.”
The list of products includes 13 products of SafeCare Rx, a brand to be used only by medical professionals. King Bio distributed them from August 2017 through July 2018.
For a list of products, which are from the King Bio, DK and SafeCare Rx brands, and specific lot numbers for each product, click here to check out the chart.
Those with any of the products being recalled should email recall@kingbio.com to set up returning the product. Anyone with questions can e-mail recall@kingbio.com or call 866-298-2740, Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Eastern time.
