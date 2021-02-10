A Florida company recalls three sauces for a potentially dangerous shellfish problem

Delicae Gourmet Thai Peanut Sauce FDA

Tarpon Springs company Delicae Gourmet jumped into the stream of packaging mistakes that create food allergy dangers and recalled 19 batches of three sauces.

The problem with these batches of Thai Peanut Sauce, Panang Curry Sauce, and Spicy Red Curry Sauce is shrimp. Sauce with shrimp went out in packaging that didn’t list shrimp as an ingredient. Not a problem for those without a shrimp allergy. A possibly lethal problem for those with a shrimp allergy.

As the boiler plate part of the company-written, FDA-posted recall notice says, “People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to shrimp run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.”

Delicae says “the problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in the company’s production and packaging processes.”

Here’s what’s been recalled:

▪ Thai Peanut Sauce, UPC code No. 643558406919

Batch No. 20175; best by date: Oct. 13, 2023

Batch No. 20138; best by date: Aug., 26 2023

Batch No. 20068; best by date: May 5, 2023

Batch No. 19419; best by date: Sept., 19 2022

Batch No. 19276; best by date: July 10, 2022

Batch No. 19196; best by date: May 30, 2022

Batch No. 19148; best by date: April 17, 2022

Batch No. 19040; best by date: Feb. 6, 2022

Batch No. 18226; best by date: Dec. 1, 2021

Batch No. 18039; best by date: March 1, 2021

▪ Panang Curry Sauce, UPC code No. 643558406711

Batch No. 20205; best by date: Nov. 8, 2023

Batch No. 19484; best by date: Oct. 30, 2022

Batch No. 19096; best by date: March 18, 2022

Batch No. 18225; best by date: Dec. 1, 2021

Batch No. 18108; best by date: July 2, 2021

▪ Spicy Red Curry, UPC code No. 643558406810

Batch No. 20084; best by date: May 28, 2023

Batch No. 19404; best by date: Sept. 10, 2022

Batch No. 19158; best by date: April 25, 2022

Batch No. 18213; best by date: Nov. 19, 2021

These went to retail stores in Venice, Florida; Pittsburgh; Springfield, Missouri; Crystal Lake, Illinois; Long Grove, Illinois; Palisade, Colorado; Colorado Springs, Colorado; Long Lake, New York; Sheridan, Wyoming; and Nassawadox, Virginia.

Customers can return the recalled sauces to the store for a full refund. Customers with questions can call Barbara Macaluso at Delicae Gourmet, 800-942-2502, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Eastern time.