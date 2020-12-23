Last day to order Nochebuena dinner at Sedano’s, Publix, Fresco y Mas, other stores?

Celebrating Nochebuena at home this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic?

You could always go out to eat or order takeout. But if you’re craving lechón, you might have to make your own meal — or at least heat it up.

And the last day to place your order at the grocery store is here.

The good news for those of you who don’t like to cook or don’t know how to cook is that a lot of the traditional Christmas favorites are available fully cooked, although heating will be required.

The bad news is that because of the pandemic, a lot of people are opting to stay home and some grocery stores may be selling out of their holiday specials.

So, while you try to decide what to do for Nochebuena, here are your deadlines to place an order:

▪ SEDANO’S SUPERMARKET — All Sedano’s Supermaket locations are offering a Nochebuena meal package this year. You can pick pork or ham and sides such as yuca, congrí rice, sweet plantains and tamales. The 10-person meal costs $60 and the 15-person meal costs $90. Orders are on a first-come, first-served basis at each store so they encourage customers to order now. The hot-food department will open at 7 a.m. Christmas Eve for any last-minute purchases.

▪ FRESCO Y MAS — If you have a large family or want leftovers, Fresco y Mas has a lot of options you might like. Some of the choices in this week’s ad include a turkey or roasted whole pork shoulder meal ($44.98) that comes with moros, yuca with mojo, malanga and your choice of sweet plantains or cornbread. The turkey meal serves up to 10, the pork up to 12.

Fresco y Mas is also selling previously frozen uncooked whole pigs (98 cents lb) and has a special that you can get a previously frozen whole pork shoulder picnic for 38 cents a pound when you spend at least $30. They even have a tres leches cake ($19.98) and a 48-ounce family size flan ($15.98).

Most Fresco y Mas stores are also selling caja chinas if you still need one. Specials might differ by store so check your store’s weekly ad at frescoymas.com. The store doesn’t have a set deadline so place your order immediately.

▪ WINN-DIXIE — Maybe you’re not all about the pork and actually want to enjoy lamb or seafood this Christmas. If you do, Winn-Dixie has some deals. Some of the choices in this week’s ad include whole cooked lobsters ($6.99 each), whole semi-boneless lamb legs ($5.99 lb) and colossal Raw easy peel shrimp ($9.99 each).

Winn-Dixie is also selling smoked ham, rib roast, green bean casserole and cheesecake. Specials might differ by store so see your store’s weekly ad at winndixie.com. Order what you need immediately before they run out.

While there are no specific dinner specials for Nochebuena like during Thanksgiving, you can create your own meal for large or small gatherings.

▪ PUBLIX — While there are no specific dinner specials for Nochebuena like during Thanksgiving, you can create your own meal for large or small gatherings. Publix says some of its popular deli items during this time of year include white rice ($3.29 lb), congri ($2. 79 lb), plantains (3.99 lb), Publix Premium Spiral-Sliced Ham Half, Honey Glaze ($1.99 lb) and Mojo Boneless Pork Roast (7.39 lb). Everything is cooked and may just need re-heating.

And for those of you who still like to eat turkey in Miami during Christmas, Publix is also selling cooked turkey meals for $49.99. It includes turkey dressing, mashed potatoes, gravy, cranberry, orange relish and marshmallow delight. Publix also has mini party platters.

Prices may vary depending on your store location. Orders should be placed at least 24 hours in advance either by phone, in-person or online. Some items may also be available to be purchased through Instacart. If you need to do last minute shopping, all stores close at 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

▪ PRESIDENTE SUPERMARKET — There are two Christmas specials available at all Presidente Supermarket locations with cafeterias, according to its weekly promotions ad. For $55.99, you can get a whole roasted pork picnic, with rice and beans and yuca, good for up to 10 people. The other special is $79.99 for a whole roasted pork ham with rice and beans and yuca, good for up to 20 people.

Need to make some last minute purchases? All stores will be open from 7 a.m. to 9:45 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

▪ WHOLE FOODS MARKET — If you’re hosting a vegan small gathering, Whole Foods might be the place to go. The grocery store is offering a vegan meal for two created by vegan chef and cookbook author Chloe Coscarelli, according to its website. The $39.99 meal comes with cremini mushroom roast, mushroom gravy, miso creamed greens, coconut sweet potato casserole, jalapeño cornbread dressing and pumpkin curry soup.

The grocery store has other holiday meals like spiral-sliced ham, prime rib and various organic turkey options. The company says all of its meals are fully cooked and would just require reheating, unless otherwise specified. Holiday meals, turkeys, sides, appetizers, platters and desserts can be ordered online at shop.wfm.com , or by phone at 844-936-2428 at least 48 hours in advance. Need to make some last minute purchases? Check your favorite location, but most close at 7 p.m. Christmas Eve.

Whole Foods’ holiday FAQ guide states that delivery for holiday items is only available to Prime members in select ZIP Codes. You can visit amazon.com/wholefoods or the Amazon app and look for the Whole Foods tab to see what is available to order. Then you can choose your delivery or pickup window.

TIP: Amazon Prime members can buy an Animal Welfare certified bone-in standing beef rib roasts for $10.99 per pound through Dec. 24 while supplies last.

▪ MILAM’S MARKET — If some people in your family want pork while others want ham or turkey, Milam has a lot of options for you. Based on their holiday meal guide, you can buy food by the pound, which might be a cheaper option if you’re hosting a smaller gathering during the pandemic.

Milam is also selling full dinners including a Cuban style roasted pork dinner ($74.99) that comes with 6 pounds of boneless roasted pork, congri and 5 pounds of yuca, and good for 12-14 people. Milam’s also has dinner options for spiral ham, which comes with roasted vegetables, creamy mashed potatoes and brown gravy and various turkey options.

Visit www.milamsmarkets.com to see the full holiday menu and contact your local Milam Market to place an order. All locations will have holiday cooked entrees and side dishes available for walk-in purchases, including on Christmas Eve, until supplies run out.

