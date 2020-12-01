The chocolate milk may have an egg allergen. Here’s where the recall applies

Prairie Farms has issued a limited voluntary recall of its Prairie Farms Premium Flavored Chocolate Milk gallons and Prairie Farms 1% Lowfat Chocolate Milk gallons because they were not labeled for an egg allergen that may be present in the drinks.

The brand is sold nationwide and at Florida grocers that include Publix and Walmart and through Instacart. But the recall only applies to the Prairie Farms’ chocolate milks — with a Best by Date of Dec. 4, 2020 — at retail outlets in the Chicago area and Southeastern Wisconsin, according to the Food and Drug Administration alert. Stores in the Northern Illinois suburbs and Rockford, Illinois, are part of the recall area.

People who have an allergy or a severe sensitivity to eggs can suffer mild to severe symptoms that can include skin rashes, hives, nasal congestion and vomiting or other digestive problems. “Rarely, egg allergy can cause anaphylaxis — a life-threatening reaction,” according to the Mayo Clinic.

Which brands and where?

A total of 1,152 units of chocolate milk gallons (355 units of Premium Flavored Chocolate and 797 units of 1% Lowfat Chocolate) were distributed at retail outlets in the Chicago area and Southeastern Wisconsin.

The recalled products contain the following code dates and UPC#’s:

▪ One Gallon Prairie Farms Dairy Premium Flavored Chocolate Milk, UPC: 72730-26110, Best by Date Dec. 4, 2020, Plant Code: 17-284.

▪ One Gallon Prairie Farms Dairy 1% Lowfat Chocolate Milk, UPC: 72730-26126, Best by Date: Dec. 4, 2020, Plant Code: 17-284.

The recall was called on Nov. 25 after cross-contamination with egg nog was discovered following a valve malfunction at the Rockford, Illinois plant.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

What you can do

If you bought Prairie Farms Chocolate Milk gallons produced by plants other than the Rockford one and distributed in the aforementioned states then the milks are not a part of this recall and can be consumed.

Prairie Farms Dairy is working in partnership with the FDA “to fully investigate the matter and comply with all necessary recall procedures” and “apologizes for any inconvenience.”

If you are in the recall area and bought the listed chocolate milk flavors discard them it or return to the retailer. If you’ve questions contact Prairie Farms Dairy at 618-659-5700 or info@prairiefarms.com from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Central Time.