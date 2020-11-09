Somebody found metal in a meatball, and the USDA issued a public health alert

Kwik Trips Spaghetti & Meatballs in Marinara Sauce USDA

Meatballs with metal have set off the latest warning about not-food-in-your-food, and prompted a USDA public health alert.

According to the alert, consumers “reporting findings of metal embedded in meatballs in Kwik Trips Spaghetti & Meatball in Marinara Sauce product.” The dish came in 15.5-ounce plastic containers with packing dates from 10/17/20 to 11/1/20 and an expiration date from 10/25/20 to 11/9/20.

The USDA said a recall wouldn’t do much good because the entree shouldn’t be on the shelves of Kwik Trips’ convenience stores anymore, but they might be in customers’ refrigerators.

“Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them,” the alert said. “These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.”

