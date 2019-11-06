Food & Drink

Publix Chicken Tender Subs are back on sale! Get your fix before the deal is gone

What would you put on the ultimate Publix chicken tender sub?
Publix’s iconic sub is back on sale! The Chicken Tender Sub will be making its appearance as the deal of the week.

The sandwich will be on sale for $6.99, which is a savings of $2 per sandwich.

The deal will only be available from Nov. 7 to Nov. 13.

If you’re wondering what to wear for Thursday’s Publix run, the Florida-based supermarket has you covered.

Publix released a new line of clothing and accessories on its Publix Store website that features “PubSub” themes and tributes through clothing and pillows.

So, don your Chicken Tender Sub sweater, lounge pants and socks when you chow down on a Chicken Tender PubSub.

