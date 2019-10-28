Over 2,200 cases of apples recalled for listeria went to Florida, Texas and six other states

Food retailers in several states, a South Florida hunger relief organization and the North Carolina Department of Agriculture received some of the apples that were recalled due to listeria concerns, according to the Michigan company making the recall.

North Bay Produce yanked 2,297 cases and two bulk bins of apples. North Bay Produce’s distribution list says Feeding South Florida in Pembroke Park and the Food Distribution Division of the North Carolina Department of Agriculture received “Red Delicious” apples on Oct. 21.

Feeding South Florida’s offices were closed by the time the Miami Herald learned of this recall, so its officials were not able to be reached for comment.

These tags were on the apples that went to Feeding South Florida and North Carolina’s Department of Agriculture North Bay Produce

Between Oct. 16 and 21, various types of apples, including McIntosh Great Lakes, Jonathan Great Lakes and Honeycrisp Great Lakes, were distributed to Florida, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, North Carolina, Texas and Wisconsin. Anyone with the apples should toss them in the garbage or return them for a refund.

Consumers with questions can call 231-929-4001, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Eastern Time, or go to the North Bay Produce website.

Listeria hits about 1,600 Americans each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control, and kills 260. Senior citizens, children and people with damaged immune systems get the worst of listeria. Pregnant women can suffer miscarriages and stillbirths.

The chart shows where various apples went: