Ever wanted your own winery? One is now for sale in Manatee County

Erik and Tara Hall, owners of Fiorelli Winery, have decided to sell the 10-acre property.

Included are the working vineyard, four-bedroom residence, wine-making building, tasting room and event pavilion. The property at 4250 County Road 675 has been on the market for a while and the owners only recently decided to go public with the listing.

The asking price: $999,777.

“It’s a very unique property and experience. There are many wineries in Florida, but few that have their own vineyard,” Erik Hall said Tuesday. “The experience of having dinner in a vineyard is very unique.”

The Halls bought the property three years ago from Rosa Fiorelli. She decided to sell the property after her husband, Antonio, died at age 66 in 2013.

The Sicilian-born Antonio Fiorelli planted the muscadine vines in 1988 and opened the winery in 1998.

On Tuesday, the grapevines were beginning to turn brown. The last harvest was in September and there is wine in the tanks, Hall said.

Erik Hall, owner and vintner of Fiorelli Winery, pours a sample during a wine tasting. The business is located at 4250 County Road 675 E. Bradenton Herald file photo

All of the wines at Fiorelli Winery are blends of California wines and seven varieties of muscadine grapes grown in the Fiorelli vineyard.

“There is so much potential here. We intended this to be our retirement. I love being outside and working with the vines. I love meeting the people. A year and a half ago, we had a baby. This is No. 3,” he said.

With two parents self-employed in small businesses, the couple decided they needed more time to raise their three young children.

“We found it to be too overwhelming. I don’t want to miss their childhood,” Hall said.

The 10-acre Fiorelli Winery property includes the vineyards, a four-bedroom house, wine-making facility, pavilion, and store. James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

The property, one of two Manatee County wineries, is listed with Jennifer Flanders and Pamela Hagen of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty’s Downtown Sarasota office.

Although the property is on the market, the business operates as normal — from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday.

Fiorelli Winery is a popular wedding venue and offers sales, tastings, tours and special events. A murder-mystery dinner set for Saturday is sold out.

Manatee Red, a semi-dry red, is one of the blends sold at Fiorelli Winery at 4250 County Road 675, East Manatee. Bradenton Herald file photo

“This stunning property is a fantastic business opportunity for the savvy buyer. In addition to the expansive acreage and the functionality of the winery, it is close to Lakewood Ranch, the second-fastest growing community in the United States,” Flanders said in a press release.

Manatee’s other winery, Bunker Hill Vineyard, is located in the Duette area and is owned by Lenora and Larry Woodham.

For more information about Fiorelli Winery, visit fiorelliwinery.com.