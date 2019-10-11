Food that needs to stay refrigerated has been recalled in 7 states on botulism concerns

SHARE COPY LINK

Arla Apetina Marinated Feta & Olives in Oil has been recalled in seven states because packs distributed from Florida and Indiana might’ve been out of refrigeration too long.

About 75 cases of the product from the Sarasota and Greenwood, Indiana, facilities went to Florida, Missouri, Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio and Michigan, according to the recall notice by manufacturer UNFI and posted to the FDA site.

“Extended exposure to above-refrigerated temperatures may allow growth of bacteria such as Clostridium Botulinum to reach unsafe levels, which if consumed can cause life-threatening illness or death,” the noticesaid. “Consumers are warned not to use the product even if it does not look or smell spoiled.”

They come in 3.1-ounce packs with UPC No. 9393605697. Consumers should return them to stores for a full refund or throw them in the trash.

Anyone with questions can call 800-451-2525.