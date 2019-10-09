What was the Blue Bell Ice Cream that got it pulled from store shelves in 9 states?

SHARE COPY LINK

Tuesday’s recall by Blue Bell, an ice cream company that’s had its issues with listeria, exchanged food-borne illness for harder problems.

Such as, plastic.

In the latest not-food-in-your-food recall, Blue Bell’s Butter Crunch Ice Cream got pulled after a customer found “a piece of a plastic tool” in a half-gallon bucket, according to the company-written, FDA-posted recall notice.

“The company investigation revealed the broken tool was inadvertently incorporated into the production process in a small amount of product,” the notice said. “In an abundance of caution, the company is recalling a full day of production of this flavor from this manufacturing facility.”

That day was Aug. 26, 2019, and the facility is in Sylacauga, Alabama. Half gallons have “082621222” on top of the lid. The ice cream went to Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Kentucky, Mississippi, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee and Virginia. Customers can return the half gallons to the store of purchase for a full refund.

Those with questions can call 979-836-7977, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Eastern time.