Mint adds flavor to sirloin-zucchini skewers

Sirloin Skewers With Zucchini, Mint, And Rice

Yield: 4 servings

This recipe is adapted from “Martha Stewart’s Grilling by Editors of Martha Stewart Living,” Clarkson Potter, an imprint of Penguin Random House ($26).

Reach for a bottle of Montes 2016 Alpha Carmenère ($22) from Chile’s Colchagua Valley to pair with this recipe. The wine’s spicy flavors of toasted oak and red cherry adds delicious accents to each bite of the melt-in-your-mouth meat.

1 cup short-grain brown rice 3 scallions, thinly sliced crosswise 8 ounces sirloin steak, cut into 1½‑inch cubes 2 medium zucchini, halved crosswise and cut into spears Coarse salt and freshly ground black pepper Extra-virgin olive oil, for grill and drizzling ½ cup fresh mint leaves ½ teaspoon red-pepper flakes Lime wedges, for serving

Soak 4 wooden skewers, if using, in water 30 minutes.

Bring rice and 2 cups water to a boil. Reduce heat to a simmer and cover. Cook rice until tender and water is absorbed, about 45 minutes. Let stand, covered, 5 minutes. Fluff with a fork. Stir in scallions.

Heat grill to medium-high. Thread beef onto skewers. Season beef and zucchini with salt and black pepper; drizzle with oil. Lightly oil grates. Grill beef and zucchini, turning occasionally, until cooked through and blackened in parts, 6 to 8 minutes for each. Transfer rice to a platter, and arrange beef and zucchini on top. Scatter with mint leaves and red-pepper flakes. Serve with lime wedges.