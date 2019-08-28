This gluten-free mix sold at Publix is being recalled because it might have gluten

What to do if you think you have a recalled product There are many numbers and dates on the foods, drugs, cosmetics, and other products we use every day. When unsafe products must be removed from the market, these numbers and dates can help identify them quickly. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK There are many numbers and dates on the foods, drugs, cosmetics, and other products we use every day. When unsafe products must be removed from the market, these numbers and dates can help identify them quickly.

Two lots or 374 cases of Martha White Gluten Free Sweet Cornbread Muffin Mix has been recalled for the simple reason that it might have gluten.

Other than a couple of sales through Amazon.com, the cases were sold through Publix stores, mostly in Florida.

Hometown Food’s announcement said, “standard quality batch testing ... indicated the presence of gluten derived from wheat, rye, barley, or crossbreeds of these grains.

“For people who have a wheat allergy, celiac disease or gluten and wheat sensitivity, consuming gluten or wheat may have adverse health effects or serious allergic reactions.”

Recalled lot Nos. are 9 204 with a best by date of Jan. 23, 2021, and 9 205 with a best by date of Jan. 24, 2021.

People with this mix who have any of the above conditions or might be making muffins for someone with these conditions should toss it out or return it to the store for a full refund. Those with questions can call Hometown at 866-219-9333 from Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Eastern time.