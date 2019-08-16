‘Thick, creamy, savory and slightly sweet.’ This Miami company sells rare avocados

Miami Fruit has been around for years selling many types of fruit, one of which is garnishing a lot of social media attention. The South Florida-based fruit company sells over 50 varieties of avocados, one of which is called the “long neck avocado”. Miami Fruit/@MiamiFruit

Avocado stands and sellers are a staple in South Florida. Whether it’s at your job or on the side of the road, people can’t get enough the mellow, green fruit.

When people think avocados they typically imagine a fruit a little bigger than your palm, a little bumpy but mostly smooth and greenish-black.

Now a South Florida-based company is going to change the way you think about avocados.

Miami Fruit sells “rare long neck avocados” along with over 50 different varieties of the fruit, according to its website, miamifruit.org.

These long neck avocados are most likely from the Pura Vida avocado family, according to the online news site Slate. These trees bear gourd-shaped fruit averaging 18 inches in length, with some growing grow up to 3 feet long.

“Our long-neck avocados are thick, creamy, savory, and slightly sweet,” Miami Fruit co-founder Edelle Schlegel told NBC’s Today show.

While Miami Fruit’s “famous long neck avocados” are creating all the buzz, there is no guarantee you will get one when buy from them.

If you want avocados from the company, you have go on its website and buy avocados by the box — but the box might not contain a long neck. “South Florida grows over 50 different varieties of avocados,” its website said. “We cannot guarantee your box will have the variety pictured, but we will send you the highest quality avocado that we have in season.”

Boxes come in four sizes: small, large, extra large and bulk. The amount inside is based on the overall weight and not how many avocados are packaged. Their prices are:

▪ Small box, $47, contains 3-6 pounds.

▪ Large box, $77, contains 10-14 pounds.

▪ Extra large box, $133, contains 20-26 pounds.

▪ Bulk box, $197, contains 35-45 pounds.

Because of the large variety of avocados the fruit company harvests, it isn’t guaranteed that a long neck variety will be in the box.

While the business’ peculiar avocados have only recently become a social media phenomenon, Miami Fruit has been selling for years. According to its website, it began as a small fruit stand at local Miami farmer’s markets but has grown.

Every week Miami Fruit harvests fruit from local farms in South Florida and its own 2.5 acre farm. On Instagram it said, “All of the fruits on our farm are non-GMO and grown without pesticides.”

The fruit company doesn’t sell only avocados, it offers bananas, mangos, coconuts, soursop, dragon fruit, passion fruits and much more. If you can’t decide on one, it also sells fruit variety boxes that come with various seasonal fruits. Prices range from $67 to $377.