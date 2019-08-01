Food & Drink
Baskin-Robbins introduces two new flavors — and don’t even think to call them ice cream
Baskin-Robbins was originally famous as the home of “31 flavors.”
But the 66-year-old ice cream chain long ago pushed far beyond its original “31 flavors” slogan. According to its website, Baskin-Robbins has built up a “flavor library” of more than 1,300 concoctions, of which 57 are on its current menu at its 7,800 shops worldwide.
The two newest Baskin-Robbins additions introduced Thursday, including at its 140 Florida locations, have gotten a bit more attention than, say, any of the original 31.
That’s because they aren’t ice cream (or sherbet or frozen yogurt) but rather non-dairy vegan options.
The flavors are Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough and Chocolate Extreme.
The non-dairy additions are a mix of coconut oil and almond butter.
Baskin-Robbins, which was formed as a merger when two brothers-in-law combined their California ice cream shops in 1953, is now owned by Dunkin Donuts.
There are Baskin-Robbins stores in the tri-county South Florida region — including in Miami, Miami Beach, Hollywood, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach. There are also locations in Key West, Bradenton and Orlando.
Comments