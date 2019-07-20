Some salads sold at stores like Target and Fresh Market recalled after listeria found

What to do if you think you have a recalled product There are many numbers and dates on the foods, drugs, cosmetics, and other products we use every day. When unsafe products must be removed from the market, these numbers and dates can help identify them quickly. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK There are many numbers and dates on the foods, drugs, cosmetics, and other products we use every day. When unsafe products must be removed from the market, these numbers and dates can help identify them quickly.

The Fresh Market and Target are among the chains hit by a listeria recall of egg salad, tuna salad, Thai lobster salad and deviled egg sandwiches made Thursday and sold under various brand names or sold free form.

A Friday night email from Fresh Market said the Thai Lobster Salad sold by the pound at the self-serve salad bar was included in the recall, as is the pre-packaged House of Thaller Thai Lobster Salad also sold there.

Elevation Foods company-written, FDA-posted recall notice said the Florida Department of Agriculture found listeria in three containers of egg salad. About 1,087 cases of product were sent directly to retailers warehouses around the nation.

“Elevation Foods is continuing to investigate potential sources of the problem,” the notice stated.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Here’s what Elevation named as being recalled. As seen with Fresh Market, sometimes, the product can be repackaged or unpackaged, so check with your grocer if you have any doubts or questions.

▪ Archer Farms Egg Salad, 12-ounce container, lot No. W1906042A, use by date of Aug. 12, 2019.

▪ Fresket Egg Salad, 32-ounce container, lot No. W1906042, use by date of Aug. 12, 2019.

▪ Fresket Tuna Salad, 5-pound container, lot No. W1906054, use by date of Aug. 2, 2019.

▪ Fresket Thai Lobster Salad, 5-pound container, lot No. W1906041, use by date of Aug. 12, 2019.

▪ Archer Farms Deviled Egg Sandwich Half Sandwich with Bacon.

▪ Archer Farms Deviled Egg Sandwich on Multigrain.

Those with any of the above products can return them to the store of purchase for a full refund. Fresh Market requests the consumer throw out the product and just bring in the receipt.

Those with questions can call Elevation at 866-761-9566.