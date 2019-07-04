Food & Drink
Is Publix open? When does Whole Foods close? Where can you get your prescription filled?
For when the buns or beef or ketchup runs out or you need a pharmacy refill, a quick check on supermarkets’, food sellers’ and major pharmacy chain’s July 4 hours.
Publix: Regular hours, but the pharmacy will be closed. Also, the weekly sales, which usually change on Thursday, will change on Friday instead.
Winn-Dixie and Fresco y mas: Regular hours.
Sedano’s: Regular hours
The Fresh Market: Regular hours
Whole Foods: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. most locations, but 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Downtown Miami store.
Trader Joe’s: All stores will close at 5 p.m.
Walmart: Regular hours, but pharmacy hours are shortened to 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Target: Regular hours
Family Dollar: Check your preferred location.
Dollar General: Regular hours
Walgreens: Likely regular hours, check your preferred store, but with a closed pharmacy.
CVS: Check your preferred location for store and pharmacy hours, which vary.
