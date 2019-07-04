Is Publix open? When does Whole Foods close? Where can you get your prescription filled?

dneal@MiamiHerald.com

For when the buns or beef or ketchup runs out or you need a pharmacy refill, a quick check on supermarkets’, food sellers’ and major pharmacy chain’s July 4 hours.

Publix: Regular hours, but the pharmacy will be closed. Also, the weekly sales, which usually change on Thursday, will change on Friday instead.

Winn-Dixie and Fresco y mas: Regular hours.

Sedano’s: Regular hours

The Fresh Market: Regular hours

Whole Foods: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. most locations, but 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Downtown Miami store.

Trader Joe’s: All stores will close at 5 p.m.

Walmart: Regular hours, but pharmacy hours are shortened to 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Target: Regular hours

Family Dollar: Check your preferred location.

Dollar General: Regular hours

Walgreens: Likely regular hours, check your preferred store, but with a closed pharmacy.

CVS: Check your preferred location for store and pharmacy hours, which vary.