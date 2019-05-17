Foods recalled for possible plastic, rocks or glass includes Publix GreenWise product

What to do if you think you have a recalled product There are many numbers and dates on the foods, drugs, cosmetics, and other products we use every day. When unsafe products must be removed from the market, these numbers and dates can help identify them quickly. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK There are many numbers and dates on the foods, drugs, cosmetics, and other products we use every day. When unsafe products must be removed from the market, these numbers and dates can help identify them quickly.

Purely Elizabeth’s mass not-food-in-your-food recall of various granolas and grain-free bars with cashews also collected Publix’s GreenWise Cranberry Cashew Granola.

In its recall notice explanation of what it called “possible foreign matter contamination,” Purely Elizabeth said, “we learned that cashews provided by our supplier during a brief time this spring may contain foreign objects. We have taken corrective action and replaced this cashew supplier with a new one.”

Publix’s announcement of the recall on its website was more specific: “The issue was discovered as a result of a consumer communication. The foreign matter may include plastic, rocks or glass.”

Here are the products covered in this recall:

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

▪ Publix GreenWise Cranberry Cashew Granola, 12-ounce pouch, lot No. OH03619, expiration date 02/05/20.

▪ Purely Elizabeth’s Coconut Grain-Free Granola, 16-ounce pouch, sold at Costco, expiration dates 11/30/19; 12/3/19; 12/4/19; and 12/5/19.

▪ Purely Elizabeth’s Coconut Grain-Free Granola, 8-ounce pouch, expiration date 10/19/19.

▪ Purely Elizabeth’s Coconut Grain-Free Cashew Bar, expiration dates 11/27/19; 12/20/19; 12/21/19.

▪ Purely Elizabeth’s Banana Nut Butter Grain-Free Bar, expiration date 11/26/19.

▪ Purely Elizabeth’s Peanut Butter Grain-Free Bar, expiration date 11/29/19.

▪ Purely Elizabeth’s Chocolate Sea Salt Grain-Free Bar, expiration date 11/28/19.

▪ Purely Elizabeth’s Banana Nut Grain-Free Granola, 8-ounce pouch, expiration dates 10/17/19 and 12/12/19.

▪ Purely Elizabeth’s Pumpkin Spice + Ashwaghanda Grain-Free Superfood Granola, 8-ounce pouch, expiration date 12/7/19.

If you have any of the above products, Purely Elizabeth wants you to shoot a photo, shoot it over to support@purelyelizabeth.com and toss out the product.

“We will replace your product with a new bag of granola or bars not impacted by the recall,” Purely Elizabeth said.



