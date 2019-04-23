What’s known about the E. coli outbreak that’s sickened 156 and now includes Florida

Here’s what you need to know about E. coli An E. coli outbreak forced 43 Chipotle locations to temporarily close their doors this week — here are the basics on how outbreaks happen and what symptoms to look for. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK An E. coli outbreak forced 43 Chipotle locations to temporarily close their doors this week — here are the basics on how outbreaks happen and what symptoms to look for.

A 10-state E. coli outbreak that’s been concentrated in the Kentucky-Tennessee-Georgia area has made its way to Florida, according to the Centers for Disease Control’s Tuesday update.

Florida reports three people with E. coli in an outbreak that began in March. None of the three have developed hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), the kidney failure that can make E. coli a fatal problem. In fact, none of the 156 people known to have E. coli in this outbreak have HUS. Only 20 people have been hospitalized, a low number compared to other recent E. coli outbreaks.

Here’s what’s known:

What’s causing the outbreak?

Ground beef, but neither the CDC nor USDA knows exactly from where. No common seller or brand has emerged.





“Ill people bought or ate ground beef from several different grocery stores and restaurants,” the CDC said. “Many ill people bought large trays or chubs of ground beef from grocery stores and used the meat to make dishes like spaghetti sauce and sloppy joes.”

Because there’s no clear path of the problem, there’s no ground beef recall associated with this outbreak or recommendation against eating ground beef.

Who’s getting it the worst?

The eastern part of Kentucky. Federal investigations began after Kentucky and Georgia reported cases to the CDC March 28. Of the 156 cases, 139 are among Kentucky (65), Tennessee (41) and Georgia (33). The next highest total, eight, comes from Ohio, which shares a border with Kentucky (the airport serving Cincinnati’s metropolitan area is actually across the Ohio River in Heron, Kentucky).

That suggests the Florida cases could be folks who ate beef on vacation elsewhere, then developed symptoms after returning home.

How to love your ground beef safely

▪ Wash your hands before and after working with ground beef.

▪ Wash all surfaces the ground beef touched with hot water and soap. Yes, you can use bleach.

▪ Get your ground beef into a refrigerator or freezer within two hours of buying it at the store. If you put it in the refrigerator, use it within one or two days.

▪ Cook it to at least 160 degrees internal temperature. Measure at the thickest part of the hamburger. One of the best tools in E. coli and salmonella prevention is a food thermometer, preferably one that’s dishwasher safe.