You can have your Bundt cake (and eat it too) on April 9. But there’s a catch

Confetti Bundtlet - Nothing Bundt Cakes
Confetti Bundtlet - Nothing Bundt Cakes Nothing But Bundt Cakes' Bundtlet

What’s your favorite four letter word?

For many of us it’s “free.”

At Nothing Bundt Cakes, you can have your cake and it eat, too, at absolutely no cost, on Tuesday, April 9.

The catch? You have to be quick.

To celebrate the opening of its 300th bakery, Nothing Bundt Cakes is giving away 300 miniature Bundtlets at its bakeries throughout the United States for just 300 seconds starting at 3 p.m.

You won’t need a coupon or special code. Just show up.

Another catch: Only one cake per person.

“I never would have dreamed in 1997, when we first started our bakery out of our home kitchens in Las Vegas, that we would someday have 300 locations across the nation,” said company co-founder Dena Tripp. “But here we are, and I am so proud that we’ve made life sweeter in so many communities.”

The 300th Nothing Bundt Cakes bakery is slated to open in Jacksonville next month.

“Our Confetti Bundtlet giveaway is our way of bringing joy and thanking our guests for including us in their celebrations and helping us reach this incredible milestone.”

Find Florida locations at www.nothingbundtcakes.com.

Madeleine Marr

Celebrity/real time news reporter Madeleine Marr has been with The Miami Herald since 2003. She has covered such features as travel, fashion and food. In 2007, she helped launch the newspaper’s daily People Page, attending red carpet events, awards ceremonies and press junkets; interviewing some of the biggest names in show business; and hosting her own online show. She is originally from New York City and has two daughters.

