Listeria in Miami company’s bean sprouts means recall from Whole Foods, other stores

One lot of Fullei Fresh’s organic bean sprouts got recalled Friday because it might have listeria, the company announced via FDA-posted recall notice.
The Florida Department of Agriculture found listeria in a sample from a store shelf.
Lot No. 041 with a sell-by date of Feb. 28, 2019 (both are on the plastic clamshell’s label) went to Whole Foods stores in Florida and to Miami distributor Freedom Fresh. If you still have these bean sprouts, toss them out or return them for a refund.
Anyone with questions can call Fullei Fresh at 305-758-3880, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Eastern time.
Listeria infects about 1,600 Americans each year, bringing fever, harsh headaches, nausea, stomachaches and diarrhea. But it can be fatal in those under the age of 5 and for the elderly. Pregnant women can suffer miscarriages or stillbirths.
