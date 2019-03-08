Food & Drink

Listeria in Miami company’s bean sprouts means recall from Whole Foods, other stores

By David J. Neal

March 08, 2019 07:59 PM

Listeria is rare but dangerous

Listeria is a bacteria that can cause food-borne illness, known as listeriosis. It can grow in foods such as uncooked meats, vegetables, soft cheeses and unpasteurized milk.
By
Up Next
Listeria is a bacteria that can cause food-borne illness, known as listeriosis. It can grow in foods such as uncooked meats, vegetables, soft cheeses and unpasteurized milk.
By

One lot of Fullei Fresh’s organic bean sprouts got recalled Friday because it might have listeria, the company announced via FDA-posted recall notice.

The Florida Department of Agriculture found listeria in a sample from a store shelf.

Lot No. 041 with a sell-by date of Feb. 28, 2019 (both are on the plastic clamshell’s label) went to Whole Foods stores in Florida and to Miami distributor Freedom Fresh. If you still have these bean sprouts, toss them out or return them for a refund.

Fullei Fresh bean sprouts fitted.jpeg
FDA

Anyone with questions can call Fullei Fresh at 305-758-3880, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Eastern time.

Listeria infects about 1,600 Americans each year, bringing fever, harsh headaches, nausea, stomachaches and diarrhea. But it can be fatal in those under the age of 5 and for the elderly. Pregnant women can suffer miscarriages or stillbirths.

David J. Neal

Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.

  Comments  